Marvin McKinley Burton
Springfield - Marvin McKinley Burton, age 98, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was born in Everton, Missouri on January 3, 1922, to Bland Otto and Florence Burton. He attended Everton High School. Throughout his career he was employed by Southern Supply, Southern Materials and Sweetheart.
He was united in marriage to Opal Pauline Finney, in Everton, on May 6, 1944. He attended High Street Baptist Church, and his interests included fishing, Cardinals Baseball, and scrap metal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bland Otto and Florence Burton; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Opal Burton; 5 children and spouses, Randy Burton (Carol), Nelda Patrick (John), Pamela Highfield (Paul), Sharon Heal (Kelly), and Mark Burton (Elizabeth); 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; one sister and spouse, Fannie Dorman (Don); sister-in-law, Letha Burton, and many nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be Thursday, August 13, 5:00-7:00 and the funeral will be Friday, August 14, 1:00, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North followed by the graveside at Ash Grove Cemetery at 3:00.
More information at greenlawnfuneralhome.com