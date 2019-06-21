|
Marvin W. Dummer
Bois D'Arc - Marvin W. Dummer, age 92, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
He was born April 29, 1927 on a farm near Olivet, S.D. At age 7 they moved to a farm near Bonesteel, S.D. He attended school there graduating from high school in May 1945. Marvin immediately entered the Marine Corps. After discharge he worked for the John Deere Implement Co. until Nov. 1951. He then enlisted in the Air Force and was discharged in Nov. 1955.
In Jan. 1956 he moved to Springfield, Mo. and worked for Mid-Continent Engineering, Co. He met Mary (Trudy) Hogh and married in July 1958. They have one daughter. In 1961 he went to work for the City of Springfield Engineering Dept., retiring in May 1987 after 26 years of employment. During his years in Mo. he and his wife operated a beef farm near Bois D'Arc, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Mary (Trudy); and daughter, Mary Kenslow and her husband Terry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home where a Rosary Service will begin at 4:00 pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Karl W. Barmann, OSB officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation may do so to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in the News-Leader on June 21, 2019