Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
Springfield - Mary Alice McBeath (Thomson), age 87, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away June 3, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Mary Alice was born in Long Lane, Missouri to Mary Jemima (Mollie) Thomson and George A. Thomson on February 10, 1932.

Mary Alice graduated from Buffalo High School. She married Virgil McBeath on January 21, 1949 and from this marriage were six children. Mary Alice continued to be a stay-at-home mom her entire life.

Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil, and son, Gary, along with five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl and fiancé Dennis Hancock; daughter-in-law, Cindy McNeely; sons David and wife Pat; Stanley; Randy and wife Cathy; daughter Marla Fastenau and husband Parrish; nine grandchildren, Christina Deimund and husband Jeremy, Michelle McBeath, Ashley Boswell, Cody, Kyle, and Carley McBeath, Conner, Katlyn, and Addison Fastenau; four great-grandchildren, Mackenna, Rylee, and Landen Deimund and Taylor McCutchen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Alice enjoyed going to the lake, mowing her yard and playing cards. She was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and MSU men's basketball. She also loved her dog, Benji.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 7th from Noon to 1:00 pm at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri. Her care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in the News-Leader on June 5, 2019
