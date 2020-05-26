Services
Mary Anhalt
Mary Anhalt


1952 - 2020
Mary Anhalt Obituary
Mary Anhalt

Rogersville - Mary Lou Anhalt of Rogersville, MO, died on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Cox South hospital in Springfield, MO.

Mary was born December 9, 1952 in Aurora, MO to parents Mary Frances and Albert Carroll Rodgers. She grew up near Halltown, MO and graduated from Willard High School in 1971. She earned a bachelor of science degree in Psychology at Missouri State University in 1975. It was in the Bear's Den at the university that she met James Lee Anhalt in 1972; the couple married in 1978. Their son, Benjamin James, was born in 1978, followed by their daughter Kimberly Faye in 1983. They have run a small business together in Rogersville for many years. Mary enjoyed living close to extended family and happily shared the home with many beloved pets over the years.

Mary had a fine intellect, a sharp wit, and a well-developed appreciation for the absurd, beautiful, and bittersweet. She was interested in science, nature, and history and was a music lover and avid reader. She delighted in free ranging conversation with those closest to her and exhibited an irreverent sense of humor, frequently offering the perfect quote or quip whether from literature or song. She possessed unerring integrity, was an excellent listener, and could always be counted on for impeccable insight and advice.

She is survived by her husband, James Anhalt; children Ben Anhalt, of Lawrence, KS, and Kimberly Anhalt, of Springfield; mother, Mary Rodgers of Rogersville; sister, Joyce Kerr of Springfield; and brother, Ralph (R.H.) Rodgers of Rogersville. They will all keep her close in their hearts. Frankie and K.C. Jones, feline companions of the home, will surely miss her dearly as well.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020
