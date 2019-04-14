Resources
Springfield - Mary Ann Boyd passed on April 6, 2019. She was born on Sept. 22, 1931, in Springfield, MO, to Dewey and Amy Stevens. She is survived by her daughter Becky Fay, grandson Buddy Fay (Nikki) and great grandson Forrest Fay. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, her husband Robert Boyd, son Brad Boyd and granddaughter Emily Fay.

At Mary Ann's request, there will be no service. Instead, in Mary Ann's memory be kind to a critter with four legs and a wet nose.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
