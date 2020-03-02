|
|
Mary Ann Horton
Springfield - Mary Ann Horton, 79, of Springfield, Missouri, died peacefully in her home on Sunday, March 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with leukemia and a stroke. The youngest of eleven children, Mary Ann was born to Frank A. Horton and Florence (Brugger) Horton on September 24, 1940.
She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School. In 2003, she retired from a career in finance with Commerce Bank. Mary Ann loved her family and dear friend, Virginia Mayeux. Together, they enjoyed traveling, fly-fishing, golf, Springfield Cardinals and St. Louis Cardinals, Lady Bears, Bingo and various church activities.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers: Frank (Sheila), Jack (Mary), Bill, Richard, and Carl; two sisters: Virginia (Joe LaScala) and Catherine (Dorm Ferrell). She is survived by her dear friend Virginia Mayeux and her immediate family; Pat and Belle Horton, Barbara (Bernard) Francka, Charles and Linda Horton, Mary Horton, Clara Horton, Judy Horton and all their extended families.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 6:00 to 8:00 pm at St. Agnes Cathedral, Springfield. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, March 5, at 10:00 am, at St. Agnes Cathedral. Burial will be a private ceremony at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Agnes Cathedral.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020