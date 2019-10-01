|
Mary Ann Pettit
Republic - Mary Ann Pettit, 75, passed from this world, to the next, peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her home in Republic, Missouri, after a second battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband, Walter S. Pettit, Jr., of the home.
Ann was born to John and Mary (Qualls) Medcalf in Aurora, Missouri, July 15, 1944. Two brothers survive; Danny Medcalf of Republic, Missouri and Phill Medcalf of Battlefield, Missouri. Ann was a 1962 graduate of Aurora High School, where she met and later married Tom White. That union led to two sons who also survive; Aaron White and grandson Jeremiah of Strafford, Missouri and David White and grandsons Zachary, Nicholas and Jake of Republic, Missouri.
Tom White died suddenly in 1986 and Ann became a single mom, raising their two teenaged sons and working full time, mainly in retail clothing.
In 2002, mutual friends set Ann up as a Christmas date with Walt Pettit of Aurora, Missouri, a longtime family friend, widowed for eight years. They found they shared love of travel, sporting events and weekends at the lake. They married in May, 2003. After all, they were both Presbyterian. Ann of the 1st & Calvary, Walt in Aurora and Democrats. There they started a new life together. It was a great ride including the Shell Knob lake life, travels to Tuscany and the Caribbean, and with Walt's fellow Shriners.
Ann loved to work. In 2006 she and her friend, Carol Norman, founded a specialty shop for plus size ladies, meeting a need of the Springfield area and known widely now as The Shabby Chic Bra Boutique, which Carol continues to own and serve thousands of grateful customers.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home, in Aurora, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Aurora with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Private burial will be at a later date in the Maple Park Cemetery, in Springfield, Missouri.
She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, Walt's family, as well as her own, and who express their sincere thanks to Cox Hospice and Danette Rodney, for their loving care.
Suggested memorials are to the Carol Pettit Breast Cancer Foundation, CFO; 1st Presbyterian Church, Aurora; , in care of Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 1, 2019