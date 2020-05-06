|
|
Mary Ann Wise
Springfield - The world lost a kind, innocent soul when Mary Ann Wise, 72 of Springfield passed away on May 3, 2020. She was born in 1948 in Ventura, California to Loren and Wanda Burns but grew up in Missouri. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Linda and Lorene, and her brother Leonard . She is survived by her son, Christopher and her 3 grandsons Ethan, Alexander, and Tyler. She was a member of the Baptist faith and loved spending time playing the piano, reading novels, and solving puzzles. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." Matthew 11:28-30
Graveside services for Mary will be on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brighton Cemetery in Brighton, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from May 6 to May 8, 2020