Mary B. Minor
Springfield - Mary Barbara Minor, age 92, was born in 1927 to Chris Abegglen, a Swiss emigrant, and Lucille Strawson Abegglen.
She attended Campbell Elementary School, Reed Junior High, Central High School, and Draughon Business College. Prior to her marriage to Sam Minor, in 1950, she worked at Savage Juliette, doing bookkeeping and modeling.
Mary spent a life of caring for others. When her husband was drafted into the Korean War, she cared for their young son, Chris, and her mother and grandmother, both in failing health.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Sam; sons, Chris (Karen) and Mike; granddaughter, Lindsay Skarston (Jason), grandson, Kyle Minor (Brandi); and great-grandchildren, Stella, Rhett, Cy, Braxton, and Blakely.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street in Springfild. Interment will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Springfield, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to the Lucille Strawson Abegglen scholarship for the Performing Arts at Missouri State University.
Published in the News-Leader on June 4, 2019