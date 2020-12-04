1/1
Mary Barclay
1925 - 2020
Mary Barclay

Springfield - Mary "Lorene" Barclay entered eternal life November 30, 2020. She was born September 16, 1925 in Greene County; the first of eight children born to Olive Clestia (Moore) and Lester Osborn.

Lorene and Wayne Barclay eloped in 1944 and were married 62 years before his death in 2006. Always a homemaker, she took great pride in maintaining her home and yard. She enjoyed ceramics and gardening. She was always planting something, and no weeds grew under feet!

Between the two of them, they had a large extended family, all of whom they loved very much.

They adored their grandchildren and great-grandkids, and never missed an opportunity to share in their lives.

Lorene is survived by her son, Ernie"Butch" (his daughter Ondrea and granddaughter, Rosita);

daughter Pat Patterson and husband Ron; granddaughter Stacey Richardson (husband Greg and great-granddaughters Reagan and Carley; great-grandson Will Bryars; grandson Matt Patterson (wife Chonna and great-grandsons Gage and Gannon); sisters Coretta Smith and Syvilla Sherertz; brother Joe Osborn; and brother-in-law Glenn Barclay and wife Carol. She is predeceased by an infant brother, sisters Venita Sleeth, Dolores Morris and Pauline Pitts; and cousin Waneta Franklin that was like a sister to her.

The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Lakewood Assisted Living, Glendale Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation and Regional Hospice for their care, compassion and patience.

In lieu of flowers, consider sending someone you love flowers or a note to let them know how important they are to you.

Graveside service will be Monday, December 7th at 2:00, Greenlawn Cemetery and are under the direction of Greenlawn North. Masks preferred.






Published in News-Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Memories & Condolences
