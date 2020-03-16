|
Mary Beth Johnson
Springfield - Mary Beth Johnson, age 88, passed away March 15, 2020 at James River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Mary Beth was born in Springfield, Mo. on March 24, 1931 to Loren & Vivian Wilson. She attended Republic High School. During that time she met the love of her life, Bob Johnson, they were married October 23, 1948. Mary Beth loved to work outside in her yard, knowing the names of every plant and tree. She was an exceptional seamstress who made her own clothes and crafts. A lover of words, she enjoyed learning new words and playing Scrabble. She was a very meticulous person who kept a daily journal.
Mary Beth loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was active in her church, High Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed being a counselor in the college and career class. She was a homemaker who volunteered in the community, attended the garden club and sewing classes, made booties for premature babies in the hospital and occasionally had part-time jobs.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Bob L. Johnson; son, Clay B. Johnson; parents Loren and Vivian Wilson; a sister, Rose Wilson and two brothers Bob Wilson and Rick Wilson.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Cynthia) and Russell (Lola); grandchildren Christopher, Eric, Jeff and Laura (Shaun); Great-grandchildren Ian, Izzy, Addie and Max; sisters Ann Batson, Sandra Mathis; brother Randy Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Graveside Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Wade Chapel Cemetery in Republic.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020