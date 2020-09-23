1/1
Mary Bonacker
1931 - 2020
Mary Bonacker

Rogersville - Mary June Bonacker, age 89 of Rogersville, passed away September 21, 2020. She was born July 6, 1931 in Crane, the daughter of Pate and Beatrice (Puett) Bassett.

Mary was a dedicated home economics teacher for 30 years for Nixa Public Schools. Prior to teaching she was an extension agent for Christian County and a dietician for St. John's hospital. Mary was a member of East Sunshine Church of Christ and Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority at Southwest Missouri State University. Mary enjoyed cooking, sewing and traveling Europe, Canada and Mexico and much of the United States by private plane, (3017A). Most cherished was the time spent with family and friends.

Survivors include: her husband, Judge Donald Bonacker of Rogersville; children, Mary Teresa Schupbach Hedgpeth and husband John Frederick of Ozark, Lisa Ann Schupbach Ness and husband Peter Jon of West Linn, Oregon, and Lisa Ann Slattery of Springfield; grandchildren, Kathryn Michelle Baker and husband Ryan of Ozark, Laurie Ann Fairbairn and husband Matt of St. Louis, Abbie Elizabeth Hedgpeth of St. Louis, John Robert Hedgpeth of Ozark, Andrew Walker Ness of West Linn, Oregon, Luke Wyatt Ness of West Linn, Oregon, Leslie Ann Bonacker of Springfield, Mitchell Slattery of Maine, Peter Slattery of Springfield, and Daniel Slattery of St. Louis; great grandchildren, Jack Frederick Fairbairn, Reid Matthew Fairbairn and Olivia Grace Fairbairn, all of St. Louis; daughter in law, Deborah Bonacker of Springfield; sister, Nora Jean Barnard and husband Frank of Green Forest, Arkansas; and sisters in law, Marj Schupbach of Springfield and Janet Bassett of Crane. Mary was also loved by many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Louis Schupbach, a brother, Robert Bassett, an infant sister, Barbara Ann and a son, Scott Bonacker.

A private graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 9, 2020 in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. A public visitation will be held from 11 A.M. until 1:00 P.M., Friday, October 9, 2020 in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
