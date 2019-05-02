|
|
Mary C. Henry
Springfield, Missouri - Mary C. Henry 84, of Springfield, MO passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1935 in Springfield to James and Irma (Elkins) Ferrell. Mary married Jerry Henry Sr. in 1952 and to this union two children were born,
Mary loved and lived for her family. She enjoyed shopping, baking and when she was able, loved to out walk everyone at the local YMCA. Mary was very health conscious and was a researcher on health issues before researching was popular. She was known for her politeness and her love for sweets.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband Jerry Henry Sr. of 67 years; two infant daughters; and one sister, Virginia Evans.
Survivors include her two children, Jerry Henry Jr. (Tracy) and Linda Carter; three grandchildren, Josh Henry, Ray Carter, and Mike Carter; five great granddaughters; two great great grandchildren; one brother, Allen Ferrell and a host of family and friends.
The family would also like to thank Spring Valley Health and Rehab and Season's Hospice for all the love and care provided.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00am with a visitation to be held one hour prior at 10:00am at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte (4500 S. Lone Pine Springfield, MO). A private burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the ( 3645 South Ave. Springfield, MO 65807),
Published in the News-Leader on May 2, 2019