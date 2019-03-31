Services
Meadors Funeral Home
101 Ne Pine St
Billings, MO 65610
(417) 732-2535
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peters UCC
Billings, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Zoller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Zoller


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary E. Zoller Obituary
Mary E. Zoller

Billings - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Zoller, age 98, of Billings, Missouri, passed away on March 29, 2019 in the Ozarks Methodist Manor, Marionville, Missouri. She was born on March 9, 1921 in Billings, Missouri, the daughter of Frank Earl and Emma (Westerman) Burkey.

Mary, just celebrating her 98th birthday, was a life-long resident of the Billings area and member to the St. Peters United Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; her parents; and a brother, James Burkey.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Carol Rolufs; two grandchildren and their spouses, Angie and Eric Schmidt and Chris and Tanya Roop; six great-grandchildren, Corey, Riley, Blake, Lexie, Trinity, and Kristy; and many other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in St. Peters UCC, Billings, with burial following in the St. Peters Cemetery, under the direction of Meadors Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the St. Peters UCC, P.O. Box 250, Billings, MO 65610. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now