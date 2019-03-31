|
|
Mary E. Zoller
Billings - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Zoller, age 98, of Billings, Missouri, passed away on March 29, 2019 in the Ozarks Methodist Manor, Marionville, Missouri. She was born on March 9, 1921 in Billings, Missouri, the daughter of Frank Earl and Emma (Westerman) Burkey.
Mary, just celebrating her 98th birthday, was a life-long resident of the Billings area and member to the St. Peters United Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; her parents; and a brother, James Burkey.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Carol Rolufs; two grandchildren and their spouses, Angie and Eric Schmidt and Chris and Tanya Roop; six great-grandchildren, Corey, Riley, Blake, Lexie, Trinity, and Kristy; and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in St. Peters UCC, Billings, with burial following in the St. Peters Cemetery, under the direction of Meadors Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the St. Peters UCC, P.O. Box 250, Billings, MO 65610. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019