Mary Elizabeth Waller
Mary Elizabeth Waller, whose life's work was raising four children who were profoundly blessed to have her as their mother, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine-Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois. She was 84.
She lived in Springfield for many years before moving to Warrenville, Illinois. She was born in Durand, Illinois, and also lived in Rockford, Illinois.
She was the devoted wife of Thomas Waller, who she knew from childhood. She worked to support him through college and then proudly took the role of homemaker for their family. Thomas died in 1987.
Mrs. Waller was valedictorian of her class at Durand High School, and in her 50s she returned to school to complete a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Rockford College.
She was a musical spirit who sang in the choirs of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Springfield and St. James Catholic Church in Rockford. Her angelic voice inspired frequent words of appreciation and admiration from fellow parishioners.
Her family believes she sings again now, reunited with Tom, in heaven.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Waller was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph F. and Loretta E. Clark. She is survived by her sister, Eva Jean Bachman of Winnebago, Illinois; her children, Carol Waller of Warrenville, Illinois, Richard (Beth) Waller of Catharpin, Virginia, Linda (Bill) Moran of Bartlett, Illinois, and Mark (Jennifer) Waller of New Orleans, Louisiana. She is also survived by four loving grandchildren, Nathan Moran of Kansas City, Missouri, Christopher Moran of Bartlett, Illinois, and Magnolia and Beckett Waller of New Orleans.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois, 61111 with Pastor Anthony Maynard officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Durand, Illinois.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Morton Arboretum or the .
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019