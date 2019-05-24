|
Mary Ellen Baldridge
Ozark - Mary Ellen Baldridge, 82, of Ozark, MO went to her Heavenly Father, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1936 to Harry and Evelyn Hicks in Corning, AR.
Mary is survived by her husband, Andy Baldridge of 64 years, one, son, Harry and wife Nell of Ozark, MO.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Hazelwood Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader on May 24, 2019