Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Hazelwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Baldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Baldridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ellen Baldridge Obituary
Mary Ellen Baldridge

Ozark - Mary Ellen Baldridge, 82, of Ozark, MO went to her Heavenly Father, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1936 to Harry and Evelyn Hicks in Corning, AR.

Mary is survived by her husband, Andy Baldridge of 64 years, one, son, Harry and wife Nell of Ozark, MO.

Graveside services will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Hazelwood Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now