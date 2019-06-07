|
Mary Evelyn (Nivens) Johnston
- - Mary Evelyn (Nivens) Johnston passed from this life on June 1, 2019. She was born to Roy J. Nivens and Nora (Gardner) Nivens on December 17, 1932 in her grandparents' house on South Porter Avenue in Aurora, Missouri. Just a few years later, her parents moved directly across the street, where she lived until 1951 when she moved to Wichita, Kansas to become a telephone operator. On November 1, 1953 she married a strikingly handsome sailor named Ben Johnston after he returned from deployment with the U. S. Navy. Mary gave up her career as a telephone operator to become a homemaker and full-time mother. Ben and Mary moved to Garber, Oklahoma in 1961, and they have made their home in Enid, Oklahoma since 1963. Mary was a devout Christian; she and Ben enjoyed their many activities in the Assemblies of God Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother Roy Lee Nivens, and her younger sister Jenny (Jan) Schlarmann. She is survived by her husband Ben; daughter Lorie and her husband Buddy Wheeler of Aston, PA; her son Andy and his wife Elizabeth of Springfield, MO; and her three grandchildren Sean Wheeler, Allison Johnston (with whom Mary shared a birthday), and Ben Johnston. Visitation will be at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 6. Graveside service will be Monday, June 10th at 3:00 PM at the Osa Cemetery in Osa, Missouri, just southeast of her hometown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to Hillcrest Children's Home with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds.
Condolences may be made to www.ladusauevans.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 7, 2019