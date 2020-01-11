|
Mary F. "Fran" Jackson
Ozark - Mary Frances "Fran" Jackson, "Ging," passed away peacefully on the evening of January 9th, 2020, surrounded by all of her closest family and friends.
She was born in Hartville, MO, on November, 14 1944, to Leonard and Mary Moore.
She is survived by her husband, Manley Jackson Jr., who loved his "sweetie" with all he has. They recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Fran is also survived by her son, Mike Jackson and his wife Angela Jackson, her daughter, Jill Jackson, granddaughter Megg Doyle, her husband Colin Doyle, their children Lyric and Tennessee Doyle, grandson Trevor Manes, his wife Jenna Manes, their children Maddox, Knox and Phoenix Manes, granddaughter Gabi Jackson, daughter of Mike and Angela Jackson, and Bodhi Jackson, son of Jill Jackson. Fran leaves three of the best friends that anyone could ever have, Suzanne Hasler, Judy Hillman, and Sheryl Bunn.
To know Fran was to love her. She had a zest for life and the kindest, purest heart any have ever known. She loved playing bridge and traveling with her girlfriends, singing and picking the guitar, and spending time with her very favorite people.
There are no words that could ever amount to how much we, her family and friends, love her and will miss her.
There will be a celebration of life on Friday, January 17th, from 6-8 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole St, Springfield, MO 65804.
In lieu of flowers, the family would love to have donatIons sent to , which was a passion of hers and where she donated regularly.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020