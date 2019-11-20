Services
Grant Avenue Freewill Baptist
1060 S Grant Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Grant Avenue Baptist Church
Mary Frances Lapham


1956 - 2019
Mary Frances Lapham Obituary
Mary Frances Lapham

Mary Frances Lapham, 62, of Springfield, MO, passed away in her home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born on December 23, 1956. Mary was an active member of Grant Avenue Baptist Church where she loved working in the children's ministries. She was currently employed at Red Rack and is a former, longtime employee of Springfield-Greene County Library.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Vivian Lapham, two sisters, Edith Griffin and Ethel Polson. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Bette and Joe Fischer, several nieces and nephews, and her church family.

Memorial Services will be held at Grant Avenue Baptist Church on Sunday, December 1, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grant Avenue Baptist Church Children's Ministry.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
