Mary Frances Ruzicka
Springfield - Mary Frances (Otradovec) Ruzicka, our beautiful Mother, joined our Dad, Sir John Ruzicka in Heaven on February 19, 2019. Mary Frances was born on a farm just south of Bolivar, Missouri, on October 7, 1928, to James and Mary (Francka) Otradovec. She attended and graduated from Elfindale St. de Chantal Academy.
She was united in marriage to John on February 1, 1947. Her uncle, Monsignor C. J. Francka, performed the ceremony. They moved to Springfield, Missouri where they raised their family.
She is survived by her five children: Cynthia Ruzicka of Springfield, MO, Judy Deeken McManus (Greg) of Rogersville, MO, Suzy Gray (Steve) of Springfield, MO, Matthew Ruzicka of Springfield, MO, and Mary Ann Dahlgren (Charlie) of Springfield, MO. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Rachel Keating (Joe), John Deeken (Corey), Jessica Balisle (Todd), Emily Gray, Erik Dahlgren, and Scott Dahlgren and eight great grandchildren: Francesca, Eugene, Dan, Marie, Lucy and Clara Keating and Henry and Elizabeth Deeken.
Mary Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, her parents, her son Freddie, her son-in-law, Dan Deeken and her brothers: Joe, John, Frank, Ed and Charlie and her sisters: Clara and Angie.
During her life, Mary Frances enjoyed gardening and cooking, but most importantly her family. She was such a good teacher for her children. She was the classic picture of a devoted housewife and compassionate mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. People often remarked that she was a saint on earth. Her family knows she went to Heaven faster any anyone else, besides the Blessed Virgin Mary.
There will be a Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 21 at St. Agnes Cathedral (533 S. Jefferson, Springfield, MO). Visitation will follow the Rosary. Funeral Mass will be at St. Agnes Cathedral at 10:30 am Friday, February 22. Burial will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Karlin, MO.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street Springfield, MO. If desired memorial contributions may be made to The Manor at Elfindale (1707 W Elfindale, Springfield, MO 65807) for staff enrichment or the Community Hospice of America (2960 N Eastgate Ave, Springfield, MO).
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019