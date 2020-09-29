Mary Fullerton

Mary FullertonBolivar - Mary Ellen Fullerton, the second of five children of Donald Raif "Jerry" and Grace Jane Hargis Fullerton, was born August 28, 1927 in Polk County. She passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 93.Mary lived her entire life in or near Bolivar. She attended one-room schools and graduated from Bolivar High School, where she was a member of the Bolivar High School Hall of Fame.She attended Southwest Baptist University and Missouri State University, earning a bachelor's degree in education. She also earned a master's degree in guidance counseling from Drury University, where she was awarded a Drury University Alumni Award for service to education. She taught in a one-room school for nine years. She then taught for 48 years in the Bolivar school system, retiring in 1993 as a guidance counselor.For more than 60 years, she was a member of the Missouri State Teachers Association. For almost 60 years, she was a charter member of Kappa Kappa Iota, a teacher service sorority. In her later years, she was a member of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, the Polk County Retired Teachers Association, the Matilda Polk Campbell chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Polk County Genealogical Society and CMH Auxiliary.In 1993, Mary became the manager of Rose Park senior citizens housing and held this position until 2010 when she retired again. While serving as manager of Rose Park, Mary received the Manager of the Year Award.At an early age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her savior. At the time of her death, she was one of the oldest members of the Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church.Funeral Services for Mary will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar, Missouri. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00-7:00 P.M.