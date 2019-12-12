Services
Day Funeral Home
1075 State HWY CC
Marshfield, MO 65706
(417) 859-6330
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Day Funeral Home
1075 State HWY CC
Marshfield, MO 65706
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Day Funeral Home
1075 State HWY CC
Marshfield, MO 65706
Mary Geneva (Jean) Jameson


1927 - 2019
Mary Geneva (Jean) Jameson Obituary
Mary Geneva (Jean) Jameson

Marshfield - Mary Geneva (Jean) Jameson, 92, Marshfield, Missouri, was born February 14, 1927 to Lester and Mae (Burgett) House in Gowen, Michigan and departed this life December 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was united in marriage to Charles Crump Jameson on October 27, 1945 and to this union three children were born. Jean was a charter member of the Evangelical Methodist Church of Marshfield, Missouri and was a very active member. She was a very artistic person and accomplished painter, poet and songwriter. Jean loved her family!

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Crump Jameson; daughter, Doreena Mae Jameson; granddaughter, Stephanie Lynn Jameson; daughter in law, Joyce Lawson Jameson; four brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by her daughter, Patti Payton and husband Craig; her son, Steven Jameson and wife Carol; grandson, Paul Jameson and wife Laura; great granddaughter, Ella, all of Springfield, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services for Mary Geneva (Jean) Jameson will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri with burial in St. Luke Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 10:30 until service time Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
