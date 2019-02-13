|
Mary Gregory
Marshfield - Mary Louise Gregory, daughter of Samuel and Rose (Fellin) Vienhage, was born September 21, 1917 in Springfield, MO. She passed away at 4:58 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at her home in Marshfield at the age of 101. Mary Louise Gregory and her husband Casey owned and operated Mary's Variety Store in Marshfield, Missouri for 48 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 57 years, Casey, son Mark, and son in law Gene Stopak. She is survived by 3 daughters, Carol, Marshfield, Mary Ann and Vic, Aurora, Liz and her husband Monte, Cypress, Texas; one son Jim and wife Rita, Springfield, and one daughter in law, Tracy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA, brother Bob Vienhage and his wife Joan, Springfield. Grandchildren, Dana, John, Jeannene, Chris, Katie, Adam, Lauren, Matt, Rachel, Kirsten; great grandchildren Emma, Julia, Grey, Jude, Scarlett, Sage, Memphis, Jensen, Holden, Nevaya, and Lucas. Rosary services will be Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 6 p.m. with visitation following at Fraker Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marshfield. Interment to follow at a later date. The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to HolyTrinity Catholic Church in care of Fraker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO. 65706. In Mom's 101 years, she loved dancing with daddy, never met a stranger, loved her faith, gardening, sitting on her back porch enjoying God's beauty, watching The View and Ellen, a good box of chocolate and a glass of wine, but her ultimate joy was being a wife and a mother.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 13, 2019