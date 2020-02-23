|
Mary Helen Burney
Springfield - Mary Helen Burney (Race), 93, of Springfield, MO passed on February 22, 2020, with her family by her side. She grew up in Willard, MO and was the youngest of 7 children born to Gus and Ethel Race.
Upon graduation she was a Switchboard Operator for Ma Bell and on April 11, 1948 she married Russ Burney. Soon came kids and Mary became a stay at home mom perfecting the art of being a seamstress, coupon clipper, to being a savvy shopper and family events planner. Mary and Russ supported their kids and 4 grandkids in every activity and enjoyed traveling to the National Parks, and spending time with family and friends at their lake cabin.
Mary Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years, Russ; two brothers; three sisters; and grandson, Luke Burney. She is survived by her brother, John; daughter, Pat Seal and husband Jim; son, Steve Burney and wife Pam; grandchildren, Mike Seal, Beth (Burney) Doles, Marcus Seal; and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1-2 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North with a graveside service
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020