Mary Henry
Mary Henry

Springfield - Mary (McKinley) Henry passed away at the age of 99 on July 7, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri. Mary was born to her loving parents, Lewis and Nora McKinley in the Springfield area. She met the love of her life, Paul Henry, at Doling roller skating rink. They were married for 65 years until his passing in 2007. They owned Reliable Rubber Stamps in Springfield until they retired.

Mary had a love of life. Most important to her was her faith, family, church family and friends. She was an active member in St. Agnes and enjoyed working with the members preparing the funeral dinners. Most recently, she was a member of Immaculate Conception and loved her parish family. The past 3 years, she has been active in her neighborhood functions and has made wonderful friends. As it was stated earlier, she had a love of life and you could tell by her infectious laugh. She made everyone feel better just being around her. We will all miss her!

Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Wendell and Betty Henry (Canton, Georgia), her daughter and son-in-law Sandy and Terry Jadlot (Georgetown, TX), her daughter and son-in-law Linda and Larry Winterscheidt (Edmond, OK), her brother and sister-in-law Lewis and Ruth McKinley (Crowley, TX) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Nora McKinley, her husband Paul Henry, her sister and brother-in-law Doris and Stan Marzalek, her sister and brother-in-law Rose Mae and Joe Arnold.

Mary wanted to thank Dr. Meldi and his nurse Jennifer for the wonderful care they provided her throughout her life. She also appreciated the friendship and helpfulness of Irene Francka, who accompanied her to many of her appointments.

Due to the covid risk, the Funeral Mass will be limited to family only but her service will be live-streamed at 10:00 am Monday, July 13, 2020 on the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church website of http://www.ic-parish.org/ then click the facebook tab.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ozarks Food Harvest, Immaculate Conception Church, St. Agnes Church or St. Jude Hospital.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com






Published in News-Leader from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
