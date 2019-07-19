Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Mary J. "Janie" Jones


1937 - 2019
Mary J. "Janie" Jones Obituary
Mary J. "Janie" Jones

Springfield - Mary J. "Janie" Jones, 81, Springfield, passed away Tues. July 16, 2019 at her home after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born Aug. 31, 1937 in Springfield, MO, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Effie (Haden) Cowan.

Mary worked as a registered nurse for her entire career at Cox Hospital, primarily in the cardiac unit. She enjoyed traveling, her pets and caring for her grandchildren.

She is survived by 2 sons, Dwight, Jeff and his wife Julie Rhoads; 1 daughter, Jana Moore; 8 grandchildren, Jessica, Dorian, Emily, Luke, Margaret, Sam, Lily and Liam; 1 great-grandchild, Adam; and a sister, Jeanne Earnheart and her husband Don.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00pm Sat. July 20, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, or C.A.R.E. Rescue.
Published in the News-Leader on July 19, 2019
