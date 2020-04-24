|
|
Mary Jane Levernier Wiersch
Lake Quivira, KS - July 8, 1921 - April 23, 2020
Mary Jane Levernier Wiersch, 98, of Lake Quivira, KS, died peacefully on April 23, 2020 at home, surrounded by loving family. Mary Jane was born July 8, 1921 in Evanston, IL, to Era and Martin Levernier. She was the only daughter and fourth child in the family, which also included Lynn, Paul, Robert and Daniel. She grew up in Indiana - Huntington and Lake Wawasee. After high school graduation from St. Mary's of Notre Dame, she attended College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN. Pursuing a love of medicine, Mary Jane majored in the emerging field of medical records and graduated in 1943 as a Medical Record Librarian. She proudly maintained her certification as a Registered Record Administrator until her retirement at age 70.
On December 6, 1941, the eve of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Charles Wiersch, a recent high school grad working on the iron ore ships on the Great Lakes, attended a St. Scholastica dance and cut in on Mary Jane's date. She knew immediately her life would change and announced that evening she was going to marry him. They eloped to Chicago over winter break two years later on January 2, 1943, and then enjoyed 57 years of marriage. After graduating from University of Minnesota, Charles' career with General Motors took the family to Minneapolis, Atlanta, Mobile, Scottsdale, Kansas City and San Francisco.
After raising five children, and volunteering in the medical records department in Phoenix and Kansas City, Mary Jane began her professional career at the age of 48 when she became the Director of Medical Records at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City. This was an exciting time for Mary Jane as medical records was entering the age of computers and coding. She successfully paved the way for St. Luke's to use this technology to standardize their medical records. When Charles transferred to San Francisco in 1975, she continued working as Director at the French Hospital before moving to Springfield, MO, in 1996.
Mary Jane's most rewarding role was that of mother. She and Charles raised five children: Marcy, Cindy, Jodie, Linda and Charlie. She always made sure the family gathered around the table at dinnertime, sewed her daughters lovely dresses for church, held every position in the PTA, entertained her many friends for bridge and morning coffee, and produced perfect picnic lunches for the long trips each summer to family homes in Indiana and northern Minnesota. She would play Scrabble for hours and then read late into the night. She traveled the world - Asia, Europe, Central America - first with her husband and then with her granddaughter Stacey. She made her second trip to Israel at the age of 98 to see her great granddaughter Nora's Bat Mitzvah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her beloved Charles in November 2000, as well as three of her siblings. Her only living brother, Daniel Levernier, resides in Milford, IN. She was predeceased by her daughter Charlotte Marcia (Marcy) Wiersch Johnson in May of 2015 and her son Charles Joseph Wiersch in March of 2018. She will be greatly missed by her surviving children: Cynthia Empson and her late husband Chuck of Independence, KS; Jo Anne Costello and her husband Jim of Larkspur, CA; and Linda Segebrecht and her husband Charles of Lake Quivira, KS. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren who lovingly called her Mema: Andrea (Maria), Stacey (Eric), Stephanie (Steve), Tylar (Mike), Amber, Casey, Mary (Cody), James (Tiffany), Jane, Tria (David) and Greta; and twenty great grandchildren: Emerson, Marlo, Lucy, Nora, Cash, Avery, Max, Miles, Tessa, Sailor, Leigh, Luna, Lake, Sam, Lydia, Andrew, Eliza, Tatum, Milo and Noah; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Jane will be buried with her husband in Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery. A celebration of her extraordinary life will be held at a later date. In memory of Mary Jane, please plant a flower in her honor this spring in your garden or make a donation to your favorite non-profit.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020