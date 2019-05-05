|
Mary Jo Megee
Springfield - Mary Jo Megee died on April 27, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri after a long illness. She was 89.
Mary Jo was born on September 15, 1929 in Gassville, AR to her parents, Joe and Jewell Mace. She graduated from Cotter, Arkansas High School and re-met her future husband Leo after he returned home from serving in the Air Force in England. She didn't really like him before he left for England, but he eventually won her heart. They were married on February 16, 1946.
She was always a homemaker supporting her husband and eventually her son John. She may have never held a "real job" but served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Megee household. In addition to her "home work" she always managed to find time to volunteer, serving her church and the various organizations which meant something to her. When the family moved to Branson in 1958, she served as a Cub Scout den mother, election official and was active in the school system and church. While John was in school, she and Pat were the parents who always attended every sporting event supporting the team whether it was at home or away. After moving to Springfield in 1984, she decided to join the Cox Auxiliary serving on their Board and as scholarship chairman for many years helping select students who would become future Cox nurses. She also volunteered over 30 years in the Cox South Gift Shop after helping open it when the building was completed.
She enjoyed crafts, flowers and watching her family grow. Mary Jo and Pat were long time members of University Heights Baptist Church, and she served on the flower committee for many years.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents and husband, of 72 years, Leo (Pat) Megee. She is survived by her son John, daughter-in-law Cathy, granddaughter Alicia, grandson Travis and wife Justine, two great-granddaughters, Claire and Emily and cousin, Cathy Harned of Wichita, Kansas. She is also survived by Pat's brother Leonard, his sister Betty Jo and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 am at University Heights Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 11:00 am officiated by Pastor Danny Chisholm. Burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery on Monday, May 13th at 11:00 am. Services are under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the University Heights Foundation or the Nursing Scholarship Fund at Cox Medical Center.
Published in the News-Leader from May 5 to May 8, 2019