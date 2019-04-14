|
|
Mary Joan (Page) Bench
Waynesville - Mary Joan (Page) Bench, age 85, of Waynesville, Missouri was born February 26, 1934 in Devil's Elbow, Missouri and passed away on April 6, 2019 at her home in Waynesville following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was the only daughter of Joseph Michael and Violet May Page.
Known as Joan to family and friends, she is survived by her husband, Charles Ronald Bench; two daughters, Katherine Bench of Springfield, Belinda (Bench) Sands and son-in-law James Sands of Waynesville; three grandsons and two great-granddaughters, Jesse and Melissa Sands and daughters Addilyn and Presley of Springfield, Joey and Alyson Sands also of Springfield and Wesley Bench of Olathe, Kansas.
Joan grew up on a farm in Pulaski County MO and attended school in Waynesville. She was married on May 3, 1952, to Charlie 'CB' Bench in Salem, Arkansas and would have celebrated 67 years together next month. She was baptized at Fort Wood Church of God in August of 1982.
Joan worked alongside her husband for many years in the Waynesville-St. Robert area as a bookkeeper for their various businesses. She was a homemaker and excellent seamstress best known for her exceptional cooking and baking.
When the couple retired, in their 50s, they began travelling via motor coach across Mexico, Central America and finally to Mission, Texas. Joan enjoyed painting and quilting and preparing special dishes for her grandsons.
A private family service will occur at a later date at Waynesville Memorial Park Cemetery following cremation.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019