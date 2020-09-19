Mary Joan DuncanSpringfield - Mary Joan Duncan 76, Springfield, Missouri passed away Thursday September 17, 2020 after a short illness. She was born August 21, 1944 to Dan and Ethel Duncan. Born in Bois D'Arc and grew up in Springfield and graduated from Central High School. She worked at the Greene County Court House in the recorders office and retired there after 35 years.She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Glen, sisters Barbara Partin, Helen Duncan and two nieces Glenda Carlson and Beth Manley. Joan is survived by one beloved sister Wanda and her sister-in-law Norma Duncan and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews whom she loved and cherished.She loved her family and her church family and was always sending out cards to those that were sick or just needed a word of encouragement. She was always putting others needs before her. She loved Jesus and her faith in him was strong. She will be greatly missed. She was a long-time member of Grant Ave. Freewill Baptist Church. The women in her ladies Sunday school class were a big part of her life.