Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Grover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Joyce Grover


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Joyce Grover Obituary
Mary Joyce Grover

Nixa - Mary Joyce Grover, age 83, of Nixa passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born in Shreveport, LA October 18, 1935 to William Edward and Dollie (Mounce) Rowell.

Mary Joyce is survived by her sons Dale Grover, his wife Becky of Ann Arbor, MI and Alan Grover of Baltimore, MD; a daughter Sena Smith, and her husband Steve of Nixa, MO; two grandsons Slater Smith and Daniel Grover; and one granddaughter Sahara Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.

Mary Joyce will be cremated at her request.

Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now