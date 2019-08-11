|
|
Mary Joyce Grover
Nixa - Mary Joyce Grover, age 83, of Nixa passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born in Shreveport, LA October 18, 1935 to William Edward and Dollie (Mounce) Rowell.
Mary Joyce is survived by her sons Dale Grover, his wife Becky of Ann Arbor, MI and Alan Grover of Baltimore, MD; a daughter Sena Smith, and her husband Steve of Nixa, MO; two grandsons Slater Smith and Daniel Grover; and one granddaughter Sahara Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Mary Joyce will be cremated at her request.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019