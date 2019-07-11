|
|
Mary L. Moore
Springfield - Mary L. Moore, 86, Springfield, MO, passed away July 8, 2019. Mary was born August 9, 1932, in Boston, MA, to Joseph Michael and Mary Louise Lanza.
She was preceded in death by her husband Warren of 58 years.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Mary Lou Webb (Bill), Glenn Moore (Rita), Darrel Moore (Karla), Scott Moore (Melissa), 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, grand dog Jetta, numerous family and friends.
Visitation is 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East with funeral service following at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens
Published in the News-Leader on July 11, 2019