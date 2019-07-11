Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Mary L. Moore


1932 - 2019
Mary L. Moore Obituary
Mary L. Moore

Springfield - Mary L. Moore, 86, Springfield, MO, passed away July 8, 2019. Mary was born August 9, 1932, in Boston, MA, to Joseph Michael and Mary Louise Lanza.

She was preceded in death by her husband Warren of 58 years.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Mary Lou Webb (Bill), Glenn Moore (Rita), Darrel Moore (Karla), Scott Moore (Melissa), 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, grand dog Jetta, numerous family and friends.

Visitation is 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East with funeral service following at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens
Published in the News-Leader on July 11, 2019
