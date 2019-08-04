|
|
Mary Lee Tennis
Billings - Mary Lee Tennis, age 78, of Billings, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1940 in Springfield, Missouri.
Mary was united in marriage to Dean Tennis I on November 17, 1958 and celebrated almost 39 years of marriage before Dean passed away on November 15, 1997. Others who preceded Mary in death were her parents, Lester and Dessie Huff; and three brothers, Howard, Glen, and Dale Huff.
Mary is survived by four children, Monty Tennis II, Milburn Tennis, Leslie Snow, and Ganetta McNabb; ten grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Nathaniel, Zack, Austin, Ethan, Madeline, Kindra, Landry, and Kyler; seven great grandchildren, Couper, Ben, Brentley, Olivia, Isabella, Aubree, and Gentrie; numerous nephews and nieces; and many other extended family and friends.
No memorial service will be held per Mary's request. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019