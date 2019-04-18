|
|
Mary Lou Cunningham
Marshfield - Mary Lou Cunningham, 85, Springfield, formerly of Marshfield, Missouri, passed away Monday April 15, 2019 with her children and son-in-law by her side.
Mary was born April 12, 1934 to Ralph and Lela McNabb in her grandparent's house north of Fair Grove, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Charles R. Cunningham in 1953. To this union two children were born, Cathy and Todd, of whom she was a very proud mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charlie Cunningham and brother, Ralph "J.R." McNabb, Jr..
Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and John Youngblood, her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Todd and Kaye Cunningham, her grandson, Leighton—her frequent overnight guest and movie buddy, and grandchildren, Lunden Cunningham, Erika and Adam Barthelemy. Mary treasured her grandkids. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Mary Cunningham and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marshfield and a member of the Webster Lodge #439 Order of the Eastern Star. Mary was a 1952 graduate of Elkland High School, Elkland, Missouri. She worked at the Marshfield Café while in high school and also at Beckerdite's Variety. Mary then began her career at the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS), an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture. There she worked 35 years, where she enjoyed working with the farmers of Webster County. Mary was elected Webster County Treasurer where she again enjoyed serving the people of Webster County. After her retirement, Mary enjoyed traveling with her friends and family, attending lunches and road trips with Webster Electric Cooperative Board wives and following her grandson playing basketball. Mary had a strong faith in God that she carried with her throughout her life.
After moving to Springfield, Mary enjoyed the community of the Villas At Hickory Hills, visiting and playing cards with her neighbors, reading and keeping up on current news.
Mary was always smiling, always had kind words to say. She had a positive outlook on life and passed that on to many people, young and old, when asked for her advice. Her twinkling eyes and bright smile will be missed.
Mary was always proud of her humble beginnings and always considered Webster County her home.
A special thank you to Debbie and J.C. Cunningham for all they have done for us. Also special thanks to Mary's faithful visitors: Debbie and J.C. Cunningham, Shirley and Boyd Bumgarner, Dorothy Hale and daughter Marty Booher, Tim Dugan, Susie Knust and Joyce Stockstill. A heartfelt thank you to: Dr. Jessica Snider, Mercy Oncology and Hematology, Mercy K400 Staff, the exceptional staff at The Fremont Assisted Living, Mercy volunteer, J.C., for his assistance and kindness, and Richard and Melissa from Hospice.
Mary will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.
Funeral services for Mary Lou Cunningham will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 20, 2019 in Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO. with burial in Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday April 19th in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh com
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019