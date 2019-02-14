Services
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Ozark, MO
Mary Lou Parker Obituary
Mary Lou Parker

Ozark - Mary Lou Parker, age 86, of Ozark, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was born January 16, 1933 in Taneyville, the daughter of James and Ella (Reece) Kinyon. She grew up and attended school in Taneyville.

Mary worked at Zenith in Springfield until closing. She later worked as a cashier at Lambert Café in Ozark. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Ozark. Mary was a world traveler and hiker, enjoying time spent with family and friends. She was an expert handwork artist, excelling both in needlework and crocheting.

Survivors include: four children, John Parker and wife Debbie of Oldfield, Jay Parker of Kissee Mills, Joanne Holmes and husband Joe of Lincoln, Nebraska and Davie Parker of Kissee Mills; nine grandchildren, Reuben, Sissie, Herman, Julie, John, Janet, Chris, Lisa, Danny, and Joshua; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Her parents preceded her in death as well as a son, James, three brothers, Jewel, Joe and Sidney; and a sister, Ruby.

A memorial service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, February 17, in First Baptist Church Ozark. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 14, 2019
