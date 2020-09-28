1/1
Mary Lou Phillips
Springfield - Mary Lou Phillips, 89, of Springfield, Mo., passed away September 26, 2020 at Cox South hospital in Springfield. Mary Lou was born and raised near Clever, Mo., the daughter of Finis Leroy and Ethel (Cobb) Hudson. She spent most of her childhood on her family's turkey farm in Springfield. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Bill G. Phillips; her daughter, Teresa Ann Stratton; and her older sister, Ethelyne. She met her husband Bill in the early 1950s while both were employed at Kraft Foods. She later became a chemist and lab supervisor at the former Syntex Agribusiness. Mary Lou pursued her interests in science, gardening, sewing and playing the piano all through her life. She is survived by a son, Patrick Phillips; a granddaughter, Whitney Reuschling; a grandson-in-law, Rick Reuschling; a great-granddaughter, Hayley; and extended family members. Mary Lou was a resident of both BirchPointe Health and James River Care. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will be at Wise Hill Cemetery in Clever.




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
