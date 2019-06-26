Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Fair Grove, Missouri - Mary Lou Tracy 87, Fair Grove, Mo. passed away June 22, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO. A life-long area resident, Mary Lou was born in Fair Grove, Mo. on July 18, 1931, to Lawrence and Ruby (Huff) Harmon. She was a retired employee for the Veterans Administration. She was also a member of the Fair Grove United Methodist Church. Mary Lou loved flowers, sewing, cooking, and her shoes. Mary Lou was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She loved her family and especially being a grandmother, She had a special bond with her oldest great granddaughter Lauren Thomlinson.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Sidney. She is survived by her husband Lester Eugene Tracy. (They would have been married 69 years on July 14, 2019.) She is also survived by her daughter Ann Crow and her husband Gary, two grandchldren: Bradley Thomlinson and his wife, Deana, Ashley Oertli and her husband, Wesley, four great-grandchildren: Lauren Thomlinson, Baylee Thomlinson, Olivia Oertli, and Isabel Oertli, and one sister, Barbara Phillips, who was also her best friend.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at the cemetery.
