Mary Lou Turner McDonald
Mary Lou Turner McDonald

Strafford - Mary Lou Turner McDonald, 88, of Strafford, passed away June 23, 2020 at Mercy hospital.

Graveside services for Mary Lou will be at 3:00 pm Friday at Turners Cemetery under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 pm Friday in the funeral home. For full obituary go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
