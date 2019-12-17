|
Mary Lou Veteto
Ozark - Mary Lou Moffis was born March 28, 1935, in St. Joseph, MO, the oldest of eight children of Gather and Eunice Moffis. She passed from this life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:20 a.m., at the age of 84 years.
Bruce and Mary were married in 1954, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage shortly before Bruce's death in 2014.
She is survived by her siblings: Betty June Osborne of Roslyn, WA; Jim (Edie) Moffis of Desloge, MO; Sandy (E.J.) Parks of Springfield; Beverly (Jerry) Burwell of Springfield; Jerry Moffis of Springfield; Linda (Leland) Payne of Florida; and David (Carol) Moffis of Springfield; her children, Robin (Kevin) Wilkerson; and Jefferson (Laura Beth) Veteto.
Mary is also survived by grandchildren Adam (Kristin) Veteto, Austin (Alanna) Veteto, Haley (Caleb) Adams, Andrew (Emily) Wilkerson, Taylor (John) Plaster, and Benjamin (Shelby) Wilkerson. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Lily, Fox, and Atlas Adams; Annabelle, Vincent Bruce, and Audrey Veteto; Emmy Lou Wilkerson; and one more on the way (another Wilkerson).
Mary worked at St. John's Hospital as a switchboard operator for many years.
Three things were important to Bruce and Mary Lou as they raised their children: The importance of church, ever-present music, and the value of education.
Visitation will be 1:00 Friday, December 20, at Center Point Church of Christ near Rogersville, followed by memorial services at 2:00. Burial will be at a later date at Smith Cemetery in Rogersville.
Memorial donations may be made to Fair Haven Children's Home in Strafford, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019