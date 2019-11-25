Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
Mary Lou "Kitty" Willeford

Mary Lou "Kitty" Willeford Obituary
Mary Lou " Kitty" Willeford

Springfield - Mary Lou "Kitty" (Hall ) Willeford, age 88, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24th, 2019, at the Maples .

The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A celebration of Kitty's life will be held Friday, November 29th, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeal Home South 441 West Battlefield Springfield, Missouri, with private family burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Kitty's name to South Haven Baptist Church.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
