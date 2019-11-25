|
Mary Lou " Kitty" Willeford
Springfield - Mary Lou "Kitty" (Hall ) Willeford, age 88, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24th, 2019, at the Maples .
The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A celebration of Kitty's life will be held Friday, November 29th, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeal Home South 441 West Battlefield Springfield, Missouri, with private family burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Kitty's name to South Haven Baptist Church.
