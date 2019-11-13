|
|
Mary Lou Wommack
Springfield - Mary Lou (Louise) Easterly, age 95 of Nixa, MO passed away on November 12, 2019 with family by her side. She was born on December 1, 1923 to parents William and Lilly (Wilson) Easterly. She was the third of four children.
Curtis and Mary Lou Easterly were married on September 5, 1943. They enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and many foreign countries as well as several cruises.
She retired from Division of Employment Security after many years of service. She loved driving the countryside, thrift store shopping, crocheting, and also making jewelry and quilts. She was a longtime volunteer at Mercy Hospital and over the years she donated hundreds of lap quilts. Additionally, she was a charter member of the Precious Moments club and a member of Riverdale Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her great-great grandchildren. She was known for always helping and doing anything for others.
Mary Lou is survived by her grandson, Brad and wife Michelle Wommack; great grandson, Bradley Wommack and wife Jazmyne; great granddaughter, Madison Wommack; great great grandchildren, Mason, Remington & Emma Lou; as well as many special nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lilly Easterly; her loving husband, Curtis Wommack, her son, Ralph Wommack, daughter-in-law, Connie (Flood) Wommack, granddaughter Michelle (Wommack) Raab and Brent Raab, and siblings; Bill, Joe and Loretta.
Many thanks to our families, friends and relatives for their love and loyalty; especially to Community Hospices of America Foundation, Inc. where donations can be made in lieu of flowers.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. ~ 1:00 p.m. on Saturday November 16, 2019 in Greenlawn Funeral Home South, Springfield MO. Funeral services will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Bass Chapel Cemetery in Strafford, MO.
