Mary Louise Allen
Springfield, Mo. - Mary Louise Garriot was born February 10, 1934 to Ernest and Orabel Garriot in Valparaiso, Indiana. Mary was united in marriage to Lloyd Chism on September 18, 1953. They had six children: Stephen, Sue (David Farr), Dwight (Vanda), Nancy (Wesley Ferguson),Sharon, and Teresa (Bart Wouk). Mary later wedded Charlie Allen and her family grew by two more daughters: Michelle (Calvin Spruill) and Julie (Joshua Harris). She retired in the spring of 2000 from Cox North Hospital where she worked as a unit secretary.
Mary is survived by her husband Charlie, her brother John Garriot, and five daughters: Nancy, Sharon, Teresa, Michelle, and Julie. She was an ardent Democrat, extremely candid, and dearly loved by all. Mary enjoyed doing crafts; one of her favorites was dressing as a clown and trying balloons for various events. She was proud of her French heritage and enjoyed a trip to France with her daughter Nancy in 2001.
Mary was delighted to be a grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. And there are three others she thought of as a special trio in Pennsylvania.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 8, Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Seasons Hospice in Springfield, Mo.
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019