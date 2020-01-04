|
Mary Louise Brooks
Springfield - Mary Louise Brooks, 80, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents,and one brother, John C Western. Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry D Brooks, one son, Brian Brooks, one daughter, Deana L Parsick and her husband, Steve, two grandsons, Brooks and Brandon Morris, one great-grandson, Phoenix Morris, one great-granddaughter, Wynter Morris, a sister, Shirley Jean Fullington, and her best friend, Earlene Adams.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020