Mary Louise Garringer Grissom
Mary was born in Mt. Vernon, Missouri, the first child of Riley Harris and Blanche Lucille Garringer on August 24th, 1945. She departed this life on November 14th, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.
She married Gene Allen Grissom on February 18th, 1943, followed by 52 years of shared joy with their family, friends, and many relocations for Gene's career: the highlight being 14 years in New Orleans, where they embraced the unique culture. Following Gene's retirement in 1983, they returned to Missouri where they renewed many friendships.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her son, Gene Allen Grissom Jr., sister Ruth Ellen Garringer, brothers Charles Henry and David Lester Garringer, and son in law Dale Blevins.
She is survived by her daughter Glenda DeYoung Blevins, Mt. Vernon; grandsons Richard Andrew (Julie) DeYoung, Town & Country, MO; John Patrick DeYoung, Mt. Vernon; and Thomas Grissom DeYoung, Des Peres, MO; great-grandchildren Blaine, Noel, Audrey, & Zoe; sister Judith (Darrel) Setzer, Harrah, OK; sister in law Cynthia Garringer, nieces, nephews, and greats.
Mary was a dovoted member of St. Susanne's Catholic Church in Mt. Vernon, MO, where the visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17th, 2019, 5:30-7:30 pm. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019