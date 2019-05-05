Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Central Assembly of God Church
1301 N. Boonville Avenue
Springfield, MO
View Map
Mary Louise Wolverton Obituary
Mary Louise Wolverton

Springfield - Mary Louise Tesreau Wolverton, age 87, passed away in Springfield Missouri on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019.

She was born January 28, 1932 in St. Louis Missouri.

She is survived by her daughter; Elaine Tesreau McDaniel; son, John Mark Tesreau.

Mary is also survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Wolverton; daughter, Cora Wolverton Huber; son, Richard Wolverton; daughter, Tina Wolverton Sankey.

Robert and Mary were Assembly of God Missionary Associates in South and Central America for many years. They attended Central Assembly of God Church in Springfield, Missouri.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street, Springfield, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30am, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Central Assembly of God Church, 1301 N. Boonville Avenue, Springfield, Missouri. Burial will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
Published in the News-Leader on May 5, 2019
Remember
