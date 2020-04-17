|
Mary Markey
Savannah - Mary A. Markey, 68, passed away April 10, 2020 at her residence in Washington, DC. She was born January 22, 1952 in Alexandria, VA to the late Thomas Baker Markey and Laura Edenfield Markey. Mary grew up in Belleville, Illinois and resided in Springfield, MO, Morganton, WV, Baltimore, MD, and most recently Washington, DC.
She had a 26 year career as an archivist, working at W.V. University, Baltimore's Peale Museum, Maryland Historical Society, and the Smithsonian Archives. Mary especially enjoyed working with photographs. She loved photography, and her work was published and exhibited at the Spoleto Festival. Her lifelong interest in Edgar Allen Poe resulted in several articles and lectures. She was known for her antique doll collection, and knowledge of doll identification and restoration.
She is survived by her cat, Maurice, prominent as "The Best Cat in Washington, DC., Yes he is."
A private graveside service was held April 16, 2020 at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA.
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020