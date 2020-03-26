|
|
Mary Martha Moore
Nixa - Mary Martha Moore, age 72 of Nixa, died March 24, 2020. She was born July 30, 1947 in Springfield, the daughter of Carl William and Fernita Frances (Davis) Donica.
Mary was married to Thomas Moore for 51 years before his death in 2018. She was a member of Union Hill Church of Christ in Nixa. Before that Mary taught Sunday School at South National Church of Christ and then East Sunshine Church of Christ. Mary enjoyed knitting, sewing, cross stitching and volunteering for the church clothing bank and Eden's Village. Mary's greatest joy was her grandkids. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and foster mother.
Survivors include: her children, Kevin Moore and wife Lorna of Independence, Samantha Vaughn and husband Matt of Clever and Scott Moore and wife Gretchen of Nixa; grandchildren, Sarah Moore, Isaac Moore, Wyatt Vaughn and Maddie Vaughn; a brother, David Donica and wife Maggie Shepard of Mt. Shasta, California; sisters in law and their husbands, Brad and Marilyn Simpson of Overland Park, Kansas and Mike and Debbie Mills of Nixa; special friend, Linda Fairweather of Pennsylvania; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents a brother, Carl William Donica, Jr., and father in law, Jack Moore.
Memorial donations may be made to Union Hill Church of Christ Ministries.
A Private graveside service will be held at Patterson Cemetery, Springfield, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Chaplain Steve Martin officiating. A private visitation will be held Friday at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020