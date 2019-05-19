Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East
Brookline - Mary Rose Bowman, 74, of Brookline, passed away on May 15th, 2019 in Springfield.

Mary was born in Springfield to George & Elsie Harris on September 25th, 1943. She graduated high school in Springfield and later moved to California where she married Jeff Bowman on December 31st, 1965 in Santa Barbara. Mary & her family moved to Arkansas in 1976. Mary worked in administration for The University of Arkansas for 15 years and retired to Springfield in 2003. Mary's strong faith and love was always a source of hope and encouragement for anyone she encountered, and she never met a stranger.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents George & Elsie Harris.

Mary is survived by her husband Jeff Bowman: Her children Derek Bowman, Todd Bowman, Her brothers Philip, Joe, and George Junior Harris and her sister Marie Hewlett: Her Grandchildren Joel Bowman, Jake Bowman, Hailey Bowman and Luke Bowman: Her Great Grandchildren Harper Bowman and Noah Bowman: Daughter in Law Cindy Bowman.

The service will be conducted by family Pastor John Barry Baker.

The family invites all Mary's (Rose to many) friends to celebrate her life with them.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens 3506 N. National.
Published in the News-Leader on May 19, 2019
