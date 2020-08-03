Mary Rose Tasset
Springfield - Mary Rose Tasset, 80, of Springfield, Missouri died at 3:20 P.M. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Mary was born July 17, 1940 in Arma, Kansas, to James and Rose Chiappetta. She grew up in Arma, Kansas, amongst many family and friends. Mary graduated from Arma High School. She moved to Wichita, Kansas to pursue a career in the medical field. It was during this time, that she met her future husband Carl Tasset. Thank you, Al Wagner! Carl and Mary Rose were married August 17,1963 and were blessed with 57 years of marriage. Once married, they set up residence in Springfield, Missouri. Through this union they raised three children, Patrick, Jacqueline, and Thomas. Mary lived a full life surrounded by many friends and family. She was an avid card player and enjoyed playing poker with the card girls, and a variety of other card games with family members. She enjoyed lake trips with her grandchildren, shopping, canning vegetables from the garden, and traveling to favorite destinations, like Italy and Hawaii. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and spending time with her grandchildren. Mary was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and St Agnes Catholic Church. Mary was preceded in death by her parents James and Rosie Chiappetta, brother Francis, half-brothers Albert and Santo. She is survived by her husband Carl, three children, Patrick Tasset (Christina), Jacqueline Collins (Steve), Thomas Tasset (Eve-Lynn), and five grandchildren, Payton, Courtney, Isabella, Sophia, and Quentin.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-700 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2200 W. Republic Road, Springfield, Missouri.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Father Colby Elbert officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery under the care and direction of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers who provided kindness, safety, and love over the past years.
