Mary Ruth BrooksMarshfield - Mary Ruth Brooks, 91, Marshfield, Missouri was born May 14, 1929 to William and Johnnie Cleo (Day) Jameson in Springfield, Missouri and departed this life October 24, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Johnnie Jameson; sister, Eleanor Thomas; and her husband, John William "Bill" Brooks.Mary Ruth is survived by two sons, Johnny (Vickie) Brooks and Joe (Joyce) Brooks; five grandchildren, Amanda Forrester, William (Sesily) Brooks, Brian (Erika) Brooks, Dan Tipton, and Kevin (Morgan Race) Tipton; four great grandchildren, Bradshaw Brooks, Johnnie Bell Brooks, Brooke Forrester, and Wade Forrester; her constant companion, Don Weaver; and a host of family and friends.Mary Ruth Brooks was born in a small farm house in May of 1929 in the St. Luke area. The 14th day of that month was unusually cold with snow on the ground. At her birth, she weight was about 4 pounds. Worried the new baby might chill, her parents swaddled her in a blanket, place her in a shoe box and set her on the open door of the wood stove.Mary Ruth attended what was then Southwest Missouri Teacher College and taught in single room country schoolhouse after her graduation.In June of 1950, she married Bill Brooks a bond that would last until his untimely death in February 1989. The first eleven years of their marriage was spent living in an apartment on the southwest corner of the square. At that time the square was mainly the commercial hub of town. Due to their location and their likeability they had frequent guests. Dr. H.K. Campbell, Jimmy Whittenburg, Joe Jackson, Bob Fyan, John Ed Atkinson and John Bill Greer to name a few.In 1960, the family moved to East Bedford Street, near the newly constructed grade school. Ruth took four years away from work upon the arrival of their second child, Joe. The woman of Bedford Street mothered and watched out for the closely aged boys of the neighborhood, who affectionately were dubbed "The Bedford Street Bombers".Ruth returned to work at Brooks Gas as Office Manager, keeping track of all phases of bookkeeping and office employees. She was a daily fixture there from 1964 to 2015. John was always amazed at her ability to manage her resources and time, enabling her to attend her sons, and later her grandkids activities and school programs.The Bedford Street house was still heavily visited by friends. H.K. Campbell, Joe and Mona Jackson were almost daily guests. John Bill and Jean Greer lived in close proximity, and were lifelong friends.In 1974, the family built a home on the edge of town. The house featured a large open basement. Many parties were held in this basement. Ruth had a large gathering every Thanksgiving and 4th of July. Many graduation and wedding rehearsals and various receptions were held in that basement hosted by Mary Ruth.It was Amanda Brooks who gave Mary Ruth the nickname Foo Foo. On a trip to visit Mary Ruth, Johnny asked young Amanda whose house they were pulling up to and Amanda replied "Foo Foo's house". Mary Ruth liked that better than being called Grandma and the nickname stuck. Foo Foo nicknamed her grandson Will, Frog, a nickname that stuck.In the mid 1980's a swimming pool was added to the house. This only increased the number of frequent guests and Mary Ruth welcomed anyone that was her friend, or a friend of a friend to swim in Foo's pool.Before Bill's death in 1989, the couple traveled with friends, John Bill and Jean Greer, along with Tom Blane and Bill Whitted on an African Safari hunt in 1984. In a journal Mary Ruth kept about the trip she stated, "Who would have ever pictured little ole me from St. Luke traveling halfway around the world.For years, Ruth was a figure at many sporting events. She loved being around crowds of friends and the excitement of the ball games. She was a season ticket holder for many years of the Drury Panthers and MSU Bears. She followed the Lady Jays Basketball team in all their State Championship runs. In the Jackie Stiles era she followed the Lady Bears in their run to the Final Four. East coast, west coast, Michigan and to the Final Four in St. Louis, Missouri. Mary Ruth was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, even in her later years she attended one game of each playoff series played at St. Louis. She also attended The St. Louis Cardinals opening day festivities for a number of years.Ruth's attention and thoughtfulness for her family rolled over into the community. She helped lead the building of the Livestock Show Building at the Webster County Fair Grounds after Bill's death. Ruth generously donated to all Marshfield sports and activities, FFA fruit sales, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts to name a few. She did not miss or fail to support Masonic Lodge events, truck and tractor pulls, Lions Club dinners and fundraisers, 4th of July and Christmas parades.Her admiration for education helped get the funding for Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program for early child reading development. She was a driving force for funding the Performing Arts Theater built in conjunction with the new Marshfield High School in the early 2000's.Among top of her many awards she received in her life was the Outstanding Missourian Award in 2005 from the Missouri State Senate, the Marshfield Business Person of the Year Award in 1993 from the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and the 2012 Marshfield Area Community Foundation Pinnacle Award.Mary Ruth (Jameson) Brooks was a life long resident of Webster County Missouri. She had many jobs; teacher, Webster Electric, Knot Hole Factory, Ford Motor Company and Office Manager of Brooks Gas Company. She was a notable presence in the community and to the Brooks Family. She was strong willed but with a compassionate hand. Foo Foo will be missed dearly.Graveside services for Mary Ruth Brooks will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. She will lie in state 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, so those that wish to pay their respects may do so. A come and go visitation will be held 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to Marshfield Public Schools Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.